Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ

    pcwf
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കേ​ര​ള സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ ഒ​ന്ന​ട​ങ്കം ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ലാ​ഴ്ത്തി​യ വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ (പി.​സി.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യൂ.​എ​ഫ്) കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഘ​ട​കം അ​ഗാ​ധ​മാ​യ ദുഃ​ഖ​വും ന​ടു​ക്ക​വും രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ിച്ചവ​ർ​ക്ക്‌ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​വും ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് രോ​ഗ​ശാ​ന്തി​യും നേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കേ​ര​ള സ​മൂ​ഹം ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​യി നി​ൽ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട സ​മ​യ​മാ​ണി​തെ​ന്നും ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Girl in a jacket

    Wayanad LandslideKuwait NewsPCWF
