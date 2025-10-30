Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപി.​എം ശ്രീ: ​...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 1:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 1:35 PM IST

    പി.​എം ശ്രീ: ​ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ച​ർ​ച്ചാ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പി.​എം ശ്രീ: ​ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ച​ർ​ച്ചാ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച പി.​എം ശ്രീ ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യെക്കുറി​ച്ച് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ച​ർ​ച്ചാ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്നു. ‘പി.​എം ശ്രീ-​തി​ര​ശ്ശീ​ല​ക്കു പി​ന്നി​ലെ വ​ഞ്ച​ന' എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏഴി​ന് ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലാ​ണ് ച​ർ​ച്ച സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​നാ​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kmccconferencePM SHRIgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - PM Shri: KMCC discussion conference today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X