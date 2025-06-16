Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവി​മാ​ന ദു​ര​ന്തം:...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 1:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 1:26 PM IST

    വി​മാ​ന ദു​ര​ന്തം: ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​മാ​ന ദു​ര​ന്തം: ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യ ദാ​രു​ണ​മാ​യ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​തീ​വ ദുഃ​ഖം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ക​ണ്ണീ​രി​ലാ​ഴ്ത്തി​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്വ​പ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത​ത്.

    ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും വി​മാ​ന​യാ​ത്ര സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Plane CrashGulf NewscondolencesKuwait News
    News Summary - Plane crash: Thalassery Welfare Association expresses condolences
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X