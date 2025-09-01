Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_right
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 9:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 9:34 AM IST

    പെ​ന്റാ​ത്ത​ല​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്; കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കും

    Modern Pentathlon
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: 2028 ൽ 19 ​വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള അ​ത്‌​ല​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള ലോ​ക മോ​ഡേ​ൺ പെ​ന്റാ​ത്ത​ല​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റും 15 വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള സ​മ​പ്രാ​യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​നും കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഇ​തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യും ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ മോ​ഡേ​ൺ പെ​ന്റാ​ത്ത​ല​ൺ യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

