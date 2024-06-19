Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT
പി.സി.ഡബ്ല്യൂ.എഫ് അനുശോചിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - PCWF condoled
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മംഗഫ് ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പ് ദുരന്തത്തിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടവർക്ക് അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുകയും അവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ ദുഃഖത്തിൽ പങ്ക് ചേരുന്നതായും പി.സി.ഡബ്ല്യൂ.എഫ് കുവൈത്ത് കമ്മിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. മരണപ്പെട്ടവരോടുള്ള ആദര സൂചകമായി ‘ഈദ് സംഗമം- 2024’ എന്ന പ്രോഗ്രാം ഉപേക്ഷിച്ചതായും അറിയിച്ചു.
