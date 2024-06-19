Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_right
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    പി.​സി.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യൂ.​എ​ഫ് അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    bookmark_border

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മം​ഗ​ഫ് ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്ക് ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും പി.​സി.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യൂ.​എ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രോ​ടു​ള്ള ആ​ദ​ര സൂ​ച​ക​മാ​യി ‘ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം- 2024’ എ​ന്ന പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Commemoration MeetingKuwait Fire Tragedy
