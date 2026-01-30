Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jan 2026 10:46 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jan 2026 10:46 AM IST
പി.സി.എഫ് കുവൈത്ത് ജനറൽ ബോഡി യോഗം 30ന്text_fields
News Summary - PCF Kuwait General Body Meeting on the 30th
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പീപ്പിൾസ് കൾച്ചറൽ ഫോറം (പി.സി.എഫ്) കുവൈത്ത് കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ജനറൽ ബോഡി യോഗവും പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളുടെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റിയിലെ വോളിവുഡ് റസ്റ്റോറന്റ് ഹാളിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടിന് യോഗം ആരംഭിക്കും. എല്ലാ പ്രവർത്തകരും അംഗങ്ങളും സമയബന്ധിതമായി എത്തിച്ചേരണമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
