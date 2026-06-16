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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2026 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2026 11:30 AM IST

    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മനോജ് കുമാർ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട കലഞ്ഞൂർ സ്വദേശി മനോജ് കുമാർ കിഴക്കേനെടുമൺ സുകുമാരൻ നായർ (53) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ദിവസങ്ങളായി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
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