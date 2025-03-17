Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 17 March 2025 12:06 PM IST
    date_range 17 March 2025 12:06 PM IST

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ, മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ ആ​ടു​ക​ളെ​യും ഒ​ട്ട​ക​ത്തെ​യും മേ​യ്ച്ച് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    അ​ബ്ദ​ലി, ജ​ഹ്‌​റ, ക​ബ്ദ്, ജ​ലീ​ബ്, ഖൈ​ത്താ​ൻ, റി​ഗ്ഗ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ന്നു.ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ, അ​ൻ​സാ​രി, ബൈ​ജു കോ​ശി, ഷെ​മീ​ർ, അ​ജ്മ​ൽ, അ​രു​ൺ ശി​വ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി, ഹു​സൈ​ൻ, ലു​ബൈ​ന, ഹ​സീ​ന, അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ ​എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

