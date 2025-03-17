Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 March 2025 12:06 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 March 2025 12:06 PM IST
പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ല എൻ.ആർ.ഐ അസോസിയേഷൻ റമദാൻ കിറ്റ് വിതരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Pathanamthitta District NRI Association Ramadan Kit Distribution
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ല എൻ.ആർ.ഐ അസോസിയേഷൻ റമദാൻ കിറ്റുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. തൊഴിലാളികൾ, മരുഭൂമിയിൽ ആടുകളെയും ഒട്ടകത്തെയും മേയ്ച്ച് താമസിക്കുന്നവർ എന്നിവർക്കാണ് ഭക്ഷണകിറ്റ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തത്.
അബ്ദലി, ജഹ്റ, കബ്ദ്, ജലീബ്, ഖൈത്താൻ, റിഗ്ഗ തുടങ്ങിയ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ വിതരണം നടന്നു.ഭാരവാഹികളായ അൻവർ, അൻസാരി, ബൈജു കോശി, ഷെമീർ, അജ്മൽ, അരുൺ ശിവൻകുട്ടി, ഹുസൈൻ, ലുബൈന, ഹസീന, അഹമ്മദ് ഷാ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story