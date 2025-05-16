Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ‘പാ​സി’...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:24 AM IST

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ‘പാ​സി’ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ‘പാ​സി’ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റു​മു​ത​ൽ മു​ത​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ​ബ്ലി​ക് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഫോ​ർ സി​വി​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ (പാ​സി)​അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സേ​വ​ന നി​ല​വാ​രം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നും മി​ക​ച്ച സേ​വ​നം തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി ന​ൽ​ക​ൽ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:suspendedServicesFriday
    News Summary - 'Pass' services will be suspended on Friday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X