Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2025 9:24 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2025 9:24 AM IST
വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ‘പാസി’ സേവനങ്ങൾ തടസ്സപ്പെടുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 'Pass' services will be suspended on Friday
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സാങ്കേതിക നവീകരണം നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ആറുമുതൽ മുതൽ സേവനങ്ങൾ താൽക്കാലികമായി നിർത്തിവെക്കുമെന്ന് പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി ഫോർ സിവിൽ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ (പാസി)അറിയിച്ചു.
സേവന നിലവാരം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനും മികച്ച സേവനം തുടർച്ചയായി നൽകൽ ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനുമുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് നവീകരണമെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story