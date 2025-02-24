Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 10:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 10:39 AM IST

    ത​ട​ങ്ക​ലി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ശി​ക്ഷാ​യി​ള​വ്

    ത​ട​ങ്ക​ലി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ശി​ക്ഷാ​യി​ള​വ്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്സി​റ്റി: അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ത​ട​ങ്ക​ലി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ശി​ക്ഷാ​യി​ള​വ്. ഇ​വ​രെ ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​വ​ധി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലും വി​ട്ട​യ​ക്കാ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ പൈ​ല​റ്റ് സ​ബാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബ​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ലി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന്റെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ​മി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് ഒ​രു വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsSoldiersDetained SoldiersArmy General Staff
