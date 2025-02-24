Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 Feb 2025 10:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Feb 2025 10:39 AM IST
തടങ്കലിൽവെച്ച സൈനികർക്ക് ശിക്ഷായിളവ്text_fields
News Summary - Parole for Detained Soldiers
കുവൈത്ത്സിറ്റി: അച്ചടക്ക നടപടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി തടങ്കലിൽവെച്ച സൈനികർക്ക് ശിക്ഷായിളവ്. ഇവരെ ദേശീയ അവധി ദിവസങ്ങളിലും റമദാൻ മാസത്തിലും വിട്ടയക്കാൻ കുവൈത്ത് ആർമി ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ചീഫ് ഓഫ് ജനറൽ സ്റ്റാഫ് മേജർ ജനറൽ പൈലറ്റ് സബാഹ് ജാബർ അൽ അഹ്മദ് അസ്സബാഹ് തീരുമാനിച്ചു. പ്രതിരോധ മന്ത്രി ശൈഖ് അബ്ദുല്ല അലി അബ്ദുല്ല അസ്സബാഹിന്റെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരമാണ് ഈ തീരുമാനമെന്ന് ആർമി ജനറൽ സ്റ്റാഫ് ഒരു വാർത്തക്കുറിപ്പിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
