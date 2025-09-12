പരമിത ത്രിപതി കുവൈത്തിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Sept 2025 3:18 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Sept 2025 3:18 PM IST
പരമിത ത്രിപതി കുവൈത്തിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർtext_fields
News Summary - Paramita Tripathi is the new Indian Ambassador to Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡറായി പരമിത ത്രിപതി നിയമിച്ചു. നിലവിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിൽ ജോയിന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിയാണ് പരമിത ത്രിപതി. ഇവർ വൈകാതെ നിയമനം ഏറ്റെടുക്കുമെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
നിലവിൽ കുവൈത്തിൽ അംബാസഡറായ ഡോ.ആദർശ് സ്വൈകയെ കെനിയയിലേക്കുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പുതിയ ഹൈക്കമ്മീഷണറായി നിയമിച്ചിരുന്നു.
