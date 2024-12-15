Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    പ​ന​യം​പാ​ടം ദു​ര​ന്തം: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പ​ന​യം​പാ​ട​ത്ത് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മേ​ൽ ലോ​റി ക​യ​റി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ന ഷെ​റി​ൻ, റി​ദ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, നി​ദ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, ആ​യി​ഷ എ​ന്നീ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ മ​റ്റു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ എ​ത്ര​യും പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് പൂ​ർ​ണ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യം വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്നും പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് പു​തു​ക്കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബി.​എ​സ്. പി​ള്ള എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:condolencesKuwait Newsoicc kuwaitKalladikode Accident
    News Summary - Panyampadam Tragedy: OICC Kuwait Condolences
