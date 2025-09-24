Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 11:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 11:57 AM IST

    പ​ൽ​പ​ക് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​ന്

    പ​ൽ​പ​ക് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​ന്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് (പ​ൽ​പ​ക്) ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​ന് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ആ​സ്പ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് മേ​ള- 2025 എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഡോ.​രാ​ജു നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ്വാ​മി ഐ.​എ.​എ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത യു​വ ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ പ്ര​ശോ​ഭ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ടീ​മി​ന്റെ സം​ഗീ​ത സ​ദ​സ്സും പ​ൽ​പ​ക് കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് പൊ​ലി​മ കൂ​ട്ടും. ഓ​ണ സ​ദ്യ​യും ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsonam celebrationKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Palpak Onam celebration on October 3rd
