Posted Ondate_range 24 Sept 2025 11:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Sept 2025 11:57 AM IST
പൽപക് ഓണാഘോഷം ഒക്ടോബർ മൂന്നിന്text_fields
News Summary - Palpak Onam celebration on October 3rd
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പാലക്കാട് പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് കുവൈത്ത് (പൽപക്) ഓണാഘോഷം ഒക്ടോബർ മൂന്നിന് അബ്ബാസിയ ആസ്പയർ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളിൽ നടക്കും. പാലക്കാട് മേള- 2025 എന്ന പേരിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പരിപാടി ഡോ.രാജു നാരായണ സ്വാമി ഐ.എ.എസ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും.
പ്രശസ്ത യുവ ഗായകൻ പ്രശോഭ് ആൻഡ് ടീമിന്റെ സംഗീത സദസ്സും പൽപക് കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെ വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികളും ആഘോഷത്തിന് പൊലിമ കൂട്ടും. ഓണ സദ്യയും ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
