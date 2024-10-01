Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_right‘പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ മേ​ള’...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 2:12 AM GMT

    ‘പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ മേ​ള’ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Palakkadan fair
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് (പ​ൽ​പ​ക്) ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ മേ​ള- 2024’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴം, വെ​ള്ളി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ അ​സ്പെ​യ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തോ​ടു കൂ​ടി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​കും. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10ന് ​മെ​ഗാ തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര ന​ട​ക്കും. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ​ൽ​പ​ക് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsPalakkadan fair
    News Summary - Palakkadan fair on Friday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick