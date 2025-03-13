Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2025 1:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2025 1:28 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പാലക്കാട് മണലി അക്ഷയ വാര്യം വീട്ടിൽ രമേഷ് കുമാർ (62) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയസംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് അമീരി ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ വെച്ചാണ് മരണം.

    ഭാര്യ: ബിന്ദു വരദ (പൽപ്പക് മുൻ വനിതാ വേദി ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ). മക്കൾ: രബിരാം രമേഷ് വാര്യർ (കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ ഇൻറർനാഷണൽ എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച്),രശ്മി രമേഷ് വാരിയർ (ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനർ, മുംബൈ). മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulf obit
    News Summary - Palakkad Native died in kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X