Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2025 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2025 10:35 AM IST

    ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ സി​റ്റി: ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഖൈ​ത്താ​നി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​ജു സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ, കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​രാ​യ അ​രു​ൾ രാ​ജ് , ര​തീ​ഷ് വ​ർ​ക്ക​ല , വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പി​ള്ളി​ൽ, സ​ണ്ണി മി​റാ​ൻ​ഡ, നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യം​ഗം സൂ​ര​ജ് പോ​ണ​ത്ത്, ഫ​ഹ​ദ്, ബാ​ബു ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsIftar kit distributionOverseas NCP
    News Summary - Overseas NCP Iftar Kit Distribution
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X