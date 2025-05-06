Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2025 1:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2025 1:03 PM IST

    തു​റ​മു​ഖ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വും നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെച്ചു

    തു​റ​മു​ഖ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വും നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഷു​വൈ​ഖ്, ഷു​ഐ​ബ തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം താ​ൽക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച​താ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് തു​റ​മു​ഖ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (കെ.​പി.​എ) വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നും തു​റ​മു​ഖ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:gulf news malayalamKuwait Ports AuthorityKuwaith News
