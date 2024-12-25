Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 11:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 11:00 AM IST

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കൈ​ഫാ​ൻ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​ൽ ഷ​ഹീ​ദ്, ശു​വൈ​ഖ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടു​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ പ​റ്റി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണ​വും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യേ​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന സു​ര​ക്ഷാ പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    News Summary - One person was injured in the fire
