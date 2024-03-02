Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    accident
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സു​ലൈ​ബി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    സു​ലൈ​ബി​ഖാ​ത്ത് അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷ സേ​ന ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:accident newsKuwait News
    News Summary - One person was injured after the vehicle overturned
