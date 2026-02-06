Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    6 Feb 2026 12:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 12:04 PM IST

    ജ​ഹ്‌​റ​യി​ലെ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ജ​ഹ്‌​റ​യി​ലെ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ലം ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ഹ്‌​റ​യി​ലെ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക്യാ​മ്പി​നു​ള്ളി​ലെ ത​ക​ര ഷെ​ഡി​ലാ​ണ് തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച ഉ​ട​നെ ജ​ഹ്‌​റ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി സ്ഥ​ലം ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Kuwait
