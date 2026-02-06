Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 12:04 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 12:04 PM IST
ജഹ്റയിലെ ക്യാമ്പിൽ തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - One person dies in fire at camp in Jahra
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ജഹ്റയിലെ ക്യാമ്പിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. ക്യാമ്പിനുള്ളിലെ തകര ഷെഡിലാണ് തീ പടർന്നത്. വിവരം ലഭിച്ച ഉടനെ ജഹ്റ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഫയർ സെന്ററിൽനിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി.
എന്നാൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചതായും കൂടുതൽ അന്വേഷണത്തിനായി സ്ഥലം ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികാരികൾക്ക് കൈമാറിയതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story