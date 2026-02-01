Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Feb 2026 12:51 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Feb 2026 12:51 PM IST
നിർമാണ സ്ഥലത്തുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - One person dies in construction site accident
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സൗത്ത് സാദ് അൽ അബ്ദുല്ലയിൽ നിർമാണ സ്ഥലത്തുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു.സൗത്ത് സാദ് അൽ അബ്ദുല്ലയിൽ മണൽ ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് എസ്കവേറ്റർ മറിഞ്ഞാണ് അപകടം. അൽ തഹ്രിർ സെന്ററിലെ അഗ്നിശമന സേന ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചതായി അധികൃതർ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണം കണ്ടെത്തുന്നതിനായി അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story