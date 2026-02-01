Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 12:51 PM IST
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 12:51 PM IST

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തുണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സൗ​ത്ത് സാ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു.സൗ​ത്ത് സാ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ മ​ണ​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് എ​സ്ക​വേ​റ്റ​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​ൽ ത​ഹ്‌​രി​ർ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Kuwait Newsgulf news malayalamAccidents
    News Summary - One person dies in construction site accident
