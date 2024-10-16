Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Bus- truck collision
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​വ​ൻ​ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ബ​സും ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ട്ര​ക്കി​ന്റെ പി​റ​കി​ൽ ബ​സ് ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ട സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു നീ​ക്കി വൈ​കാ​തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsBus- truck collision
    News Summary - One person died when a bus and a truck collision
