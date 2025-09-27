Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 10:22 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ർ​താ​ക് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ജ​ഹ്‌​റ അ​ൽ ഹാ​ർ​ഫി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വ​സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു നീ​ക്കി. മ​ര​ണ​പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsDeathsKuwait Newsvehicle collisionAccidents
    News Summary - One person died in a vehicle collision
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X