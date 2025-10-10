Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 1:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 1:21 PM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ബി​യ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നുപേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ജ​ഹ്‌​റ ഫ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsVehicle AccidentKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - One person died in a vehicle accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X