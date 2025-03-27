Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 12:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 12:16 PM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​ടു​ത്ത സ്​​റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsVehicle Accidentfire and RescueKuwaith News
    News Summary - One person died in a vehicle accident.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X