Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2025 10:02 AM IST

    സി​ക്സ്ത് റിങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    സി​ക്സ്ത് റിങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    സി​ക്സ്ത് റിങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സി​ക്സ്ത് റിങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ര​ണ്ടു ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സു​മോ​ദ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്തു വൈ​കാ​തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf NewsKuwait NewsRoad Accident
    News Summary - One person died in a truck collision on the Sixth Ring Road kuwait
