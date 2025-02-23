Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 12:20 PM IST
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 12:20 PM IST

    കാ​ർ വൈദ്യുതി തൂ​ണി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കാ​ർ വൈദ്യുതി തൂ​ണി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഉ​മ്മു​സ​ഫാ​ഖ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ കാ​ർ വൈദ്യുതി തൂ​ണി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം വൈദ്യുതി തൂ​ണി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ടം അ​ൽ വ​ഫ്ര ഫ​യ​ർ ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡ് കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വാ​ഹ​നം സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് നീ​ക്കി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsCar AccidentElectric PolePerson Died
