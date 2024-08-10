Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 4:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 4:06 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് സം​ഘം ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും മാ​റ്റി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    TAGS:AccidentKuwait News
    News Summary - One killed in vehicle collision
