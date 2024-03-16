Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2024 6:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2024 6:37 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്തിൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    vehicle accident
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ എ​ക്‌​സ്‌​പ്ര​സ് വേ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ക്കി വൈ​കാ​തെ റോ​ഡ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​യോ​ഗ്യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:AccidentDeath NewsKuwait News
