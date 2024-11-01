Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 6:12 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 6:12 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു​മ​ര​ണം; അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട വാഹനങ്ങൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ൽ​മി റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ റോ​ഡി​ൽ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ അ​ത്യാ​ഹി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    AccidentKuwait NewsObituary News
