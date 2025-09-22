Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവീ​ട്ടി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Sept 2025 11:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Sept 2025 11:30 AM IST

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റൗ​ദ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ഷ​ഹീ​ദ്, ഹ​വ​ല്ലി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അഗ്നി രക്ഷാസേന ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സം​ഘം വീ​ട് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ത്യാ​ഹി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:houseGulf NewsKuwait NewsFire breaks out
    News Summary - One injured in house fire
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X