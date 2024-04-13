Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    13 April 2024 6:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 April 2024 6:17 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കിം​ങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത് ഭീ​തി പ​ര​ത്തി. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന പ്ര​ശ്നം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു മാ​റ്റി. വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വൈ​കാ​തെ നീ​ക്കു​ക​യും ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Accident News
    News Summary - one died in an accident
