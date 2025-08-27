Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 11:59 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി; ഒ​രു​മ​ര​ണം

    car accident
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കിങ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    മൂ​ന്ന് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നീ​ക്കി ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം വൈ​കാ​തെ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Death NewsCar AccidentAccident NewsKuwait
