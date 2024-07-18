Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ​ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം നാ​ളെ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​നാ​ണ് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം.

    കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഡ്വ. ബി.​എ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മു​ത്ത​ലി​ബ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    TAGS:ommen chandicommemorationKuwait Newskuwait OICC
