Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപ​ഴ​യ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 4:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 4:56 AM GMT

    പ​ഴ​യ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ടു​ക്കാം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kuwait news
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​ഴ​യ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​സ​രം ഒ​രു​ക്കി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്ക്.

    അ​ഞ്ചാം എ​ഡി​ഷ​ൻ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളാ​ണ് മാ​റ്റി എ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​രം നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ ഫി​നാ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഹാ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റ​ണം. നോ​ട്ട് കൈ​മാ​റേ​ണ്ട​വ​ർ വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ രേ​ഖ ക​രു​ത​ണം.

    2025 ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 18 വ​രെ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് സ​മ​യം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:old notesKuwait News
    News Summary - Old notes can be replaced
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick