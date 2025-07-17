Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 17 July 2025 9:06 AM IST
    date_range 17 July 2025 9:06 AM IST

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    ജൂ​ലൈ 18ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് പ​രി​പാ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oommen ChandyOICCCommemorates
    News Summary - OICC to commemorate Oommen Chandy on Friday
