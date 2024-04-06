Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    6 April 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം

    OICC Kollam district committee election campaign flyer publication
    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ ഫ്ല​യ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ ഫ്ല​യ​ർ കൊ​ല്ലം ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷം​സു താ​മ​ര​ക്കു​ള​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​നോ​ജ്‌ മാ​ത്യു ച​ണ്ണ​പ്പേ​ട്ട പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലും നാ​ട്ടി​ലും ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തും. സൈ​മ​ൺ ബേ​ബി, ദി​ലീ​ഷ് ജ​ഗ​ന്നാ​ഥ്, അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജോ​ർ​ജി ജോ​ർ​ജ് ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

