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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസഥാനാർഥിക്ക്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2026 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2026 10:13 AM IST

    സഥാനാർഥിക്ക് കെട്ടിവെക്കാനുള്ള തുക നൽകി ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി

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    ധർമ്മടത്തെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിക്കാണ് പണം നൽകിയത്
    സഥാനാർഥിക്ക് കെട്ടിവെക്കാനുള്ള തുക നൽകി ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി
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    അഡ്വ.വി.പി. അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദിന് ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി തുക കൈമാറുന്നു

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ധർമ്മടത്ത് മത്സരിക്കുന്ന യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി അഡ്വ.വി.പി. അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദിന് ​​തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് കെട്ടിവെക്കാനുള്ള തുക ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കുവൈത്ത് കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി കൈമാറി. ജില്ല വെൽഫയർ വിങ് സെക്രട്ടറി സുജിത്ത് കായലോട്, ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി മെമ്പർ സജീർ മുണ്ടേരി എന്നിവർ മറ്റ് നേതാക്കളുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തിൽ തുക കൈമാറി. തുടർന്നും ഇത്തരം സഹായങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കുവൈത്ത് കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലാ കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസിഡന്റ് ലിപിൻ മുഴക്കുന്ന് അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:OICCgulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - OICC Kannur District Committee provided the deposit amount to the candidate
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