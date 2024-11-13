Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    എം.​ടി. പ​ത്മ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    oicc
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വും മു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ എം.​ടി. പ​ത്മ​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    1991 മു​ത​ൽ 1995 വ​രെ കെ.​ക​രു​ണാ​ക​ര​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ഫി​ഷ​റീ​സ്, ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ വി​ക​സ​ന, ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​കു​പ്പ് മ​ന്ത്രി​യും 1987ലും 1991​ലും കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഏ​റെ നാ​ളാ​യി മ​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം മും​ബൈ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം. 14 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വി​വി​ധ കോ​ട​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

