Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഭാ​ര​തീ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:11 AM IST

    ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. സാ​ല്‍മി​യ​യി​ല്‍ ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന സെ​ന്‍ട്ര​ല്‍ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ല്‍ സു​ധി​ർ വി.​മേ​നോ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: സു​ധീ​ര്‍ വി ​മേ​നോ​ന്‍ (പ്ര​സി),ഹ​രി ബാ​ല​രാ​മ​പു​രം (ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര), പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ര​ന്‍ (ട്ര​ഷ), രാ​ജ് ഭ​ണ്ടാ​രി (ജോ.​ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര), രാ​ജേ​ഷ്. ആ​ര്‍.​ജെ (വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ര), ര​ശ്മി ന​വീ​ൻ ഗോ​പാ​ൽ (മെ​മ്പ​ർ​ഷി​പ്പ് സെ​ക്ര).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsBharatiya Pravasi Parishad
    News Summary - Officers of the Indian Expatriate Council
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X