Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightമൊ​ബൈ​ൽ റീ​ച്ചാ​ർ​ജ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 2:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 2:03 AM GMT

    മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ റീ​ച്ചാ​ർ​ജ് സൗ​ക​ര്യം വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    oicc
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ദു​രി​ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്കും ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കും മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ സേ​വ​ന​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി. ദു​രി​ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ർ​ക്കും ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കും മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ റീ​ചാ​ർ​ജ് സൗ​ക​ര്യം വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്തു കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഐ.​കെ. ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ലാ​ണ് രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള​ത്. അ​ത്യാ​വ​ശ്യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് 9495772200 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​രി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OICCWayanad LandslideKuwait News
    News Summary - Offer mobile recharge facility
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick