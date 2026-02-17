Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഓ​ച്ചി​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2026 12:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2026 12:11 PM IST

    ഓ​ച്ചി​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഓ​ച്ചി​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കൊ​ല്ലം ഓ​ച്ചി​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ ഹ​രി​ദാ​സ് (50) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണം. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​യി​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ ഫൈ​റ്റി​ങ്ങ് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ സീ​നി​യ​ർ ടെ​ക്നീ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജോ​ലി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് വെ​ച്ച് നെ​ഞ്ച് വേ​ദ​ന അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ഭാ​ര്യ :സു​ഷ​മ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ശ്രീ​ജ,ശ്രീ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsgulfKuwait
    News Summary - Ochira's compatriot dies in Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X