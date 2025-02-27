Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 9:28 AM IST

    ക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശ​ശി വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി കീ​ഴ്കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ശ​ശി വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​മ്പ​നി പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ​യും മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ടത്തിൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. ശ​ശി വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ന് ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ട് പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsObituary
    News Summary - obituary news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X