Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    29 Jan 2025 11:52 AM IST
    29 Jan 2025 11:52 AM IST

    അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് പോ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ൽ മൂ​ത്താ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ പി​ള്ള​യാ​ണ് (36) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    നാ​ലു​മാ​സം മു​മ്പ് അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 13 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്മി​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ വെ​ൽ​ഡ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ പി​ള്ള. മാ​താ​വ്: ഗി​രി​ജ. ഭാ​ര്യ: അ​ശ്വ​തി. ര​ണ്ട് ​സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsObituary News
    News Summary - obituary news
