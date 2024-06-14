Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 5:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 5:46 AM GMT

    കു​ള​ത്തു​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Basheer Kutty
    ബ​ഷീ​ർ കു​ട്ടി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കൊ​ല്ലം കു​ള​ത്തു​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഷീ​ർ കു​ട്ടി (63) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദാ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ൻ​ഗ​ഫി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളും നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:obituary news
