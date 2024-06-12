Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 4:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 4:18 AM GMT

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ravikunju
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ര​വി​കു​ഞ്ഞു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട കൊ​ടു​മ​ൺ ചെ​രു​വ​ള്ളൂ​ർ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ര​വി​കു​ഞ്ഞു (55) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ര​വി​കു​ഞ്ഞു അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം. ഭാ​ര്യ: അ​നി​ത​കു​മാ​രി. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു. മൃതദേഹം ബുധനാഴ്ച 12.30 മുതൽ രണ്ടു വരെ സഹാബ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പൊതുദർശനത്തിന് വെക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituary news
    News Summary - Obituary News
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick