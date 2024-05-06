Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 6 May 2024 4:17 AM GMT
    date_range 6 May 2024 4:17 AM GMT

    പ​ര​സ്യ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ര​സ്യ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ് പ​ര​സ്യ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​നു​ള്ളി​ലാ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Obituary newsKuwait
