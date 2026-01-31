Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    റിയാസ്

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി തലശ്ശേരി ജൂബിലി റോഡിൽ പള്ളക്കൻ പുരയിൽ സുഹറയുടെയും കാരൻ മൊയ്തുവിൻ്റെ മകൻ റിയാസ് (59) നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഭാര്യ: നായൻ വീട്ടിൽ ഷെമീന. മക്കൾ: റിഷാൻ, റിസാൻ , റിദ. മരുമകൾ: നഹന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഫസീല ,നാദിറ ബുഷ്റ.

