കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 31 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി തലശ്ശേരി ജൂബിലി റോഡിൽ പള്ളക്കൻ പുരയിൽ സുഹറയുടെയും കാരൻ മൊയ്തുവിൻ്റെ മകൻ റിയാസ് (59) നിര്യാതനായി.
ഭാര്യ: നായൻ വീട്ടിൽ ഷെമീന. മക്കൾ: റിഷാൻ, റിസാൻ , റിദ. മരുമകൾ: നഹന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഫസീല ,നാദിറ ബുഷ്റ.
