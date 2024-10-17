Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Oct 2024 3:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Oct 2024 3:06 AM GMT

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Obit news,
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ജി​ത്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് ഏ​ഴോം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ട്ടു​മ​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ സു​ജി​ത് (44) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​സു​ഖ ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: നീ​തു. മ​ക​ൻ: സ​ഹ​ൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obit newsKuwait News
    News Summary - Obit news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick