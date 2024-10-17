Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Oct 2024 3:06 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Oct 2024 3:06 AM GMT
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കണ്ണൂർ തളിപ്പറമ്പ് ഏഴോം സ്വദേശി മുട്ടുമൽ വീട്ടിൽ സുജിത് (44) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖ ബാധിതനായി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: നീതു. മകൻ: സഹൽ.
