Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2024 5:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2024 5:25 AM GMT

    ന​​ഴ്സി​​ങ് ജീ​​വ​​ന​​ക്കാ​​രു​​ടെ വിഷയങ്ങൾ എം​​ബ​​സി​​യു​​ടെ ശ്ര​​ദ്ധ​​യി​​ൽ​​പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി

    nursing
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് (അ​ജ്പ​ക്) ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    വി​ഷ​യം അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ.​ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് സ്വൈ​ക​യു​ടെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും പ​രി​ഹാ​രം കാ​ണ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ജ്പ​ക് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​ഷ​യം പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ ഏ​കോ​പി​പ്പി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും എം​ബ​സി ഇ-​മെ​യി​ൽ മു​ഖേ​ന അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​ജ്പ​ക് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:kuwait indian embassyNursing studentsKuwait News
    News Summary - issues of nursing students are under the attention of the indian Embassy
